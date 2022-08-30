Bradley Cooper Enjoys Vacation With Ex Irina Shayk Amid Romance Rumours With Huma Abedin

Former Hollywood couple Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are currently enjoying their tropical vacation together. The 36-year-old supermodel took to her social media space on Sunday and shared some glimpses from their recent beach getaway. The ex-couple parted ways in 2019 and has been co-parenting their daughter Lea amicably. The development came after People magazine reported that Cooper is currently dating American political staffer Huma Abedin.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Irina Shayk shared a series of pictures. The first pic saw her posing for the camera along with a pig lying in front of her on the beach, while the second pic had her taking a dip into the sea along with two pigs. What caught netizens' attention was the third slide which featured her and Bradley Cooper posing together as they smiled from ear to ear. While the supermodel wore a floral bikini and black mesh cover-up, the Burnt actor donned swimming trunks. Shayk captioned the slideshow with a heart. Take a look:

Netizens were amazed to see the duo hanging out together after a long time, as evident from the comments section. A fan commented, "They look so happy hope things work out for them both", while another fan assumed they are back together as he wrote, "I’m happy you guys back together love you guys together". An Instagram user commented, "With Bradley…. Love you together so much", while others dropped hearts to the post.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, as per a report by E! News, have a good system in place for their daughter, as they take turns to co-parent her. "It’s still a transition period and they are trying to figure out how it’s going to work going forward, but they are in a good place," a source had said.