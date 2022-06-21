Bradley Cooper Reveals How A Filmmaker Once Ridiculed Actor For Having 7 Oscar Nods

Bradley Cooper is among the iconic American actors and filmmakers known for some of the popular movies in his career. The actor has managed to garner several awards and accolades for his stellar performance and it is a well-known fact that he has also been nominated a couple of times at the Academy Awards. However, the actor recently recalled how a filmmaker wasn't convinced about him receiving Oscar nominations.

Bradley Cooper recalls director's words ridiculing actor’s 7 Oscar nominations

As Bradley Cooper recently interacted with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes for their Smartless Podcast, he recalled a director’s words who met him four years ago and compared the number of his Oscar nominations with the actor’s co-star who only received three. "What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she's only got three? He said.

Adding to it, Cooper stated that after listening to the words, he exclaimed, “I was like, 'I f---ing hate this business,' I'm like, 'Bro, why are you such an a--hole? Like, go f--- yourself.'

Moreover, Bradley Cooper added that he never forgets anything anybody mean ever said while recalling another time when an actor mocked him for being nominated for the Best Actor category at the 2013 Oscars. "This hero female actress, that I didn't know at all, comes up to me, she goes, 'I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,' " Stating further, he revealed how the actor then stressed “the nom” when Cooper passed by her. 'What the f--- is this town?' Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You've got to be f---ed up to do that," he said.

During the podcast, the actor also reflected on the times when he struggled with mental and mental health while recovering from addiction. He revealed while giving credit to his kids, “Fatherhood is … everything changed. Every single thing is absolutely shaded by or brought into glorious colors by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid that are that level of joy.”

Image: AP