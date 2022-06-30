Bradley Cooper To Run For Vice President In 2024? Howard Stern Confirms His 'running Mate'

After the US Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn the Roe V. Wade ruling, several celebrities from the entertainment industry expressed their condemnation of the verdict. Howard Stern was recently the talk of the town after he voiced his opinion against the Roe v Wade overturn and expressed his desire to run for president, with the intention to 'make the country fair again'. The America's Got Talent alum has now roped in Hollywood star Bradley Cooper to be his 'running mate', claiming that the actor has expressed his willingness to be his Vice President.

Bradley Cooper to run for Vice President in 2024?

On the latest episode of Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show, he revealed that he had a conversation with A Star is Born actor and that the latter expressed his willingness to become his 'running mate' for the 2024 elections. He mentioned that Bradley Cooper congratulated him and assured him that he would vote for him to become President. After the duo had a 'lovely conversation', Stern revealed that he asked the actor if he would be interested in being his vice president, to which he replied, "Done, I'm in." As per Hollywood Life, he said:

"Earlier this morning, I was texting back and forth with someone I was interested in potentially being my vice president when I run. This person texted me and said, ‘I want to congratulate you, and you have my vote.’ A very lovely conversation and I said, ‘How would you feel about being my vice president?’ And you know what he said? ‘Done.’ In other words, ‘I’m in.' My vice president is Vice President Bradley Cooper. I know it sent chills up your spine."

Will Howard Stern run for President?

Although Stern expressed his interest in running for President, he did not mention how serious he is about it, leaving fans guessing what his next move may be. A friend of the celebrity, George Takei, spoke to People and mentioned that Stern 'needs his independence' and being President is an 'all-consuming' job. He mentioned that he did not think Howard Stern would run for the position as he was 'better for America doing what he's doing'.