Bradley Cooper's Most Memorable Movies You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Bradley Cooper celebrates his 46th birthday on January 5. He has won the Academy Award and the BAFTA Award for his performances as well. On account of his birthday, here is a list of his best films that you must add to your watchlist.

Bradley Cooper's movies

1. A Star Is Born

This is one of Bradley Cooper's best films. The plot of the movie revolves around a popular musician, played by Cooper, who falls in love with an aspiring singer, played by Lady Gaga. The career of the popular musician starts to dwindle down while the aspiring singer's career soars. The film received several awards and accolades as well. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

2. Hangover

This is one of the funniest of Bradley Cooper's films. The plot of the film revolves around three best friends who organise a rave bachelor party for their friend. But the next morning when they wake up, the friend who is supposed to get married goes missing. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.7 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

3. Failure To Launch

This movie revolves around the frustrated parents of a boy who does not get out of his house at all. His parents then hire a relationship consultant to look into their problem. The movie became widely popular among the audiences. It has an IMDB rating of 5.6 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

4. Serena

This 2014 drama film revolves around a couple who work hard to flourish their business during the economic depression. But just as things start to normalise, the couple is thrown off-guard when fertility issues and an illegitimate child enters their rosy picture. It has an IMDB rating of 5.4 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. The Place Beyond The Pines

This 2012 crime drama film revolves around a bike rider who becomes a bank robber in order to support his family. His robberies catch the attention of a police officer and their encounter changes the course of their lives. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

6. The Mule

This 2018 crime drama film revolves around a horticulturist who becomes the middleman for a drug cartel. This does bring him close to his estranged family but endangers his life more. It has an IMDB rating of 7 and is available for streaming on Netflix.

7. Case 39

This 2009 horror drama film revolves around a ten-year-old girl who is rescued from her abusive family. But the social worker who takes care of her realises that unnatural things are happening around her ever since the girl arrived. It has an IMDB rating of 6.2 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the best of Bradley Cooper's films that you should not miss.

Image courtesy: @bradleycooper__original Instagram

