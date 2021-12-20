Brave Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog Meets Tom Holland On 'Spider-Man' Sets

Bridger Walker, the young boy who bravely saved his sister's life from a vicious dog attack last year, had his dreams come true after hanging out with Tom Holland on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The tour to the sets was a promise fulfilled by the British actor who talked to the young lad to commend him for his valour. The young boy met the cast of the movie and also performed a stunt with the actor.

Bridger Walker hangs out on sets of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Taking to his Instagram, Bridger's father Robert Walker, who is also a YouTuber, shared the pictures and videos from the sets of the movie where the young boy met the cast and hung out with Spider-Man. Robert Walker narrated his son's wholesome experience in the caption by writing, ''When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the “curtain was pulled back” that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. ✨ They don’t just act the part of friendly neighbourhood heroes - that’s what they truly are.''

He also revealed that his kids' faces were 'priceless' when Tom Holland appeared in his suits on the sets. He added, ''A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. 💗💅 I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me - to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.''

The young boy also got the opportunity to fill in Zendaya's spot in one of the stunts with his favourite superhero. Sharing the video of the same, his father revealed, ''Bridger Walker, the boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, was asked by @tomholland2013 if he wanted to be a fill-in for @zendaya on a stunt they were practicing. Who wouldn’t want to “web-swing”?''

For the unversed, Bridger Walker sustained 90 stitches on his cheek in an attempt to protect his sister from a vicious dog attacking his sister. The incident reportedly took place in July last year and gained traction after his aunty narrated it on the internet. Apart from Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and more stars commanded the young boy for his act of bravery.

(Image: Instagram/@robertwalker307)