'Breaking Bad' Fame Bob Odenkirk Gives Health Update Post Heart Attack: 'I Am Doing Great'

The Breaking Bad star, Bob Odenkirk has some good news to share with fans as he gives his health update a week after suffering a heart attack on the sets of Better Call Saul. The 58-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to announce that he is 'doing great.' "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better," he joked. "Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable," Odenkirk added.

On July 27, the actor was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the New Mexico sets of Better Call Saul' which is currently in production on its sixth and final season.

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

Breaking Bad actor gives health update after medical scare

After Bob gave his health update, fans expressed their happiness on their beloved star's recovery. "We hope you’re feeling better!! We love you," a user commented. "You are a national treasure we cannot give you enough love," another one wrote. The actor had shared a message from his own Twitter account on July 31, days after his heart attack, mentioning that he was going to be okay following the medical care. "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he had written.

And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

He had further added that he suffered a 'small heart attack' and thanked 'Rosa Estrada and the doctors' who, very efficiently, fixed the blockage without surgery. He further mentioned how 'AMC and SONYs support and help' through all this has been 'next-level' reiterating that he will recover soon.

More about his role in Breaking Bad

Odenkirk has gained widespread recognition for his role as slimy lawyer Saul Goodman in AMC's pathbreaking drama series Breaking bad. The actor has received four Emmy nominations for his role in the Emmy winning show. The actor will be reprising his role in the spinoff season, Better Call Saul. The spinoff will focus on the conman-turned small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill, which will be set six years before the events of Breaking Bad, and will focus on his journey from a lawyer to a criminal for hire Saul Goodman. The sixth season, which was slated to premiere this year but got pushed back due to pandemic-related delays, and now Odenkirk's health, will now release in 2022.

