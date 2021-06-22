Brendan Fraser Appears In A Never-before-seen Avatar Ahead Of 'The Whale'; Fans React

Earlier this year in January, Brendan Fraser announced he would be starring in the movie adaption of an award-winning play called The Whale. The film will show Fraser as a 600-pound man Charlie who reconnects with his estranged 17-year-old daughter. Charlie had abandoned his family for his gay lover who then tragically dies and out of pain and guilt, Charlie starts to binge eat. After a long time, Fraser recently made a rare appearance on the red carpet, and fans have reacted to his never-before-seen avatar.

Netizens react to Brendan Fraser's never-before-seen avatar

As per CNN, Brendan Fraser recently appeared on the red carpet for his new film No Sudden Move which had its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival on June 18, 2021. Sharing Fraser's photos from Tribecca Film Festival, one fan wrote, "I am so ready for this man to rise from the ashes like a glorious fat phoenix and take the world by storm again". Another fan wrote, "I just wanna say I love Brendan Fraser. Glad to see him back in films. He is a King in my book! #BrendanFraser," referring to his famous role in George of the Jungle.

I am so ready for this man to rise from the ashes like a glorious fat phoenix and take the world by storm again pic.twitter.com/I2jrRAG9dt — Lance St. Laurent (@LanceStLaurent) June 19, 2021

I just wanna say I fucking love Brendan Fraser. Glad to see him back in films. He is a King in my book! #BrendanFraser — Ignacio David Castro! (@DickBenedict) June 20, 2021

One of the netizens shared the news of Brendan Fraser's rare appearance and wrote, "Can’t wait to see #thewhalemovie straight on the #watchlist #imdb #darrenoronofskey we miss #BrendanFraser sounds like an amazing role!". One of Fraser's fans shared the photos from Tribeca and wrote, "When you wake up after 3am and can't resist.....#BrendanFraser", while the other fan shared the photos and wrote, "sighting" with purple hearts emoticons. See more of netizen's reactions-

When you wake up after 3am and can't resist.....#BrendanFraser pic.twitter.com/6DCtixrmSj — Sproet (@Freckles2716) June 19, 2021

He'll always be a Mummy killer for me ❤️ #BrendanFraser https://t.co/fVoh2ZE8uW — Barbara Gordon 😉 (@BatGirl_91939) June 20, 2021

A look at Brendan Fraser's movies

Brendan Fraser made his film debut with 1991's Dogfight in which he essayed the of sailer heading to Vietnam. His first commercially successful film was George of the Jungle in 1997 in which he starred in the lead along with Leslie Mann and Thomas Haden Church. He gained worldwide recognition for portraying Rick O'Connel in the adventure fantasy films The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. His other famous movies include Encico Man, Bedazzled, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, Gods and Monsters, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Crash, and many more.

