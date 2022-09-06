Brendan Fraser Breaks Down On Receiving Standing Ovation At Premiere Of His Comeback Role

Actor Brendan Fraser received a standing ovation for his new film The Whale. The actor was left in tears during the premiere of his film at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday night. The Mummy actor made his comeback in director Darren Aronofsky's latest film. In the film, he plays a morbidly obese man who struggles to reconnect with his daughter, portrayed by Sadie Sink, reported by NPR.org.

Frase breaks out in tears as he receives six minutes standing ovation

Fraser was attending the world premiere of The Whale, a movie in which he starred as the lead character Charlie, an English teacher reconnecting with his teenage daughter. However, He was just to exit the stage when audience members and people onstage alongside him began a round of applause. He appeared to be in tears at the response.

For the unversed, Fraser had breakout roles in George of the Jungle (1997) and The Mummy (1999). He continued to star in sequels The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008). The Mummy sequels took a great physical toll on him, and he received multiple surgeries as a result of the stunt work he did in the movies. He underwent a laminectomy (a procedure to remove vertebrae from the spine), a partial knee replacement, and vocal cord repair, he told GQ in 2018.

Moreover, as per the critics, Fraser will now be a candidate in this year's Best Actor Oscars race because of his performance in the movie. He told Yahoo News at the film's press conference that production on The Whale "gave me an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar" to Charlie's. He added, "I learned that you need to be an incredibly strong person, physically, mentally, to inhabit that being," he explained. "I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed, as you'd feel stepping off a boat onto the dock here in Venice."

Image: AP