Brendan Fraser Recalls The Mummy Stunt Scene That Nearly Killed Him

Brendan Fraser is the man of the moment as his hard-hitting performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale has become the awards season's favourite. Fraser is also one of the top runners for an Oscar under the Best Actor in a Leading Role category. The Whale has been a comeback of sorts for Fraser, who was missing from the limelight since 2003.

He previously featured in The Mummy franchise and recalled how he encountered a near-death experience while shooting for the 1999 action-adventure film. His character Rick O'Connell is still remembered by the fans and is considered one of the main reasons for the film franchise doing so well among audiences of all ages.

Recently, Fraser recalled how he accidentally "choked" as he filmed for a hanging scene in the film.

Brendan Fraser almost died on The Mummy set?

The Hollywood actor recently featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The George of the Jungle star, Brendan Fraser recalled a terrifying incident during the shoot when he accidentally choked while performing a scene which required him to hang.

Looking back, Fraser recalled how a stunt went wrong. He said that he was standing on his toes with a rope around his neck when the stunt coordinator pulled the rope up higher. "And I was stuck on my toes and I had nowhere to go but down,” Fraser said, adding, "So, he was pulling up and I was going down.”

Fraser passed out after stunt scene

After the scene, Fraser said he passed out and the stunt coordinator had to wake him up. “The next thing I knew, my elbow was in my ear, the world was sideways and there was gravel in my teeth. And everyone was really quiet,” he said. Fraser also recalled the stunt coordinator "congratulating" him for joining the club of actors who choked out on set, including Mel Gibson on Braveheart (1995).