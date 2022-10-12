Brendan Gleeson To Reprise Role In 'Joker 2'; Shares Motivation Behind Giving Nod For Role

Actor Joaquin Phoenix is all set to reprise his role as a DC villain once again in the Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. As announced by Warner Bros, Joker: Folie à Deux will release on the big screen exactly five years after the first film was released, that is October 4, 2024. Meanwhile, fans are excited about the forthcoming film, mainly because of Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning performance in the film's first part.

Recently, it was also announced that Lady Gaga has also joined the ensemble cast as Harley Quinn, which came as a surprise for many. Apart from the duo, Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is also a part of the cast in a yet-undisclosed role.

Actor Brendan Gleeson joins Joker 2

However, opening up on why he joined Joker: Folie à Deux, Gleeson said that it wasn't the script that convinced him, but the presence of Phoenix in the film.

In a conversation will Collider, the actor stated, "It wasn’t the material, which is a great way to get me out of having to answer any questions about the criteria. It was the achievement of the first film. I worked with Joaquin before on The Village... And so I knew him from then. And that performance, I’m still in awe of it. That performance as Joker, in that first movie. It was one of the most extraordinary achievements I’ve ever had. And for Todd to have worked the movie around to allow for that, I didn’t have to be asked twice. I really didn’t."

It is pertinent to note that the upcoming sequel is said to be a musical and explaining the same, actor Zazie Beetz, who will be seen taking on the role of Sophie Dumond, said, "I was going through a really, really difficult time at one point in my life, and I just started dancing and crying by myself. And that was an expression that matched where I was at that moment."

Image: AP