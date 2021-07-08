Brian Austin Green Admits He & Ex Megan Fox Are On Good Terms Post Separation

Brian Austin Green took to his Instagram and cleared the air about his relationship status with his ex-wife Megan Fox. The actor refuted claims of sending petty digs at his ex-wife. The duo separated back in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. In a lengthy post that Green shared on his Instagram, he wrote that both he and Fox work hard to get along with each other for the sake of their kids.

Brian Austin Green says he's on good terms with ex-wife Megan Fox

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a note on his Instagram and addressed it to people who need clarification. Green wrote that he and his ex-wife Megan Fox get along well and neither of them were sending petty digs at each other. He further wrote that he and Fox try really hard to get along with each other and co-parent their children well. Brian's note read "For people that need or want clarification, Megan and I get along great. Neither of us are sending petty digs to each other. We both work really hard to get along and co-parent well for our kids. Now stay safe and spread kindness and love." The duo shares three kids with each other.

The post just came a day after Megan left a comment on Brian's picture with his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess. Green shared a picture with his girlfriend and wrote "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been with someone I can truly share life with." Fox wrote 'grateful for Sharna' in the now-deleted comment.

On the work front, Fox was recently seen in the horror thriller action film Till Death, opposite Callan Mulvey in the lead role. The actress played the role of an unhappy wife who wakes up handcuffed to her dead husband at a secluded lake house. Fox will next be seen in the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass opposite Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch in the lead roles. Megan's current partner Machine Gun Kelly will also be playing a supporting role in the movie. Fox will lend her voice for the 3D documentary film Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphins. The story is told by an ensemble cast, including Kate Winslet, Elliot Page, Gerard Butler, James Franco and more.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.