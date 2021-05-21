Brian May Posts Before And After Surgery Pics From The Hospital; Leaves Fans 'scared'

Queen's guitarist Brian May is once again back in the hospital, but this time it is for another surgery. He took to Instagram to share before and after surgery pics from the hospital. He also shared updates about the surgery and thanked the hospital staff as well. Fans of the legend expressed their concern at his sudden posts in a hospital gown.

Brian May "scares" fans after posting selfies in a hospital gown

Brian May, the guitarist of the band Queen shared photos of himself in a hospital gown. He was preparing to undergo eye surgery soon after the picture was posted. Brian shared a photo where one of his eyes is marked for surgery. According to the caption on Brian's post, the surgery is to improve his "focus and stereoscopic vision". His caption read, "One Vision ! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery. I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision. It’s a Piece o’ Cake ... eeek ! Bri". Take a look at the picture below:

In the next post, he posted a "corrected" version of his selfie. It is his left eye that was marked for treatment but his previous post showed it is the right eye. He also dropped a tiny pearl of wisdom in the post. He said that all of us accustomed to seeing ourselves in the mirror, and maybe that's why most of us dislike seeing ourselves in a photograph.

Lastly, he posted a photo of himself after the surgery. He mentioned that he was very much conscious during the surgery. The procedure lasted for about 20 minutes and he was given some anaesthetic and sedation. In the picture, he is wearing a hair cap, a mask and also has a patch over the operated eye. He thanked the surgeon, the anaesthetist and the staff at the London Clinic for taking care of him.

Fans of the Queen guitarist expressed their shock and concern over Brian's health. The photos came out of the blue and "scared the fans to death". One fan even commented saying, "my heart just stopped for a good minute". Another fan jokingly added, "Don't worry, we love you whether you are inverted or not." Many also wished him a speedy recovery and dropped strings of red heart emojis in the comments.

(Image: Brian May's Instagram)

