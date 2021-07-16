Bridgerton 2 Release: Phoebe Dynevor Starrer Show Faces Hurdle, Shooting Halts

Netflix blockbuster series Bridgerton's filming was halted during its second season after a crew member tested COVID-19 positive. The first season of the show released last year and garnered huge success. While fans were anticipating Bridgerton 2 to be available for streaming soon, the makers staged a crisis meeting to determine when it is safe to continue filming.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, film releases got delayed as well as the production for TV, web shows and movies came to a standstill. With the situation improvising, several shows and films have taken off and resumed their shoot. After Bridgerton 2 delay, makers are now anxious as they have to resume work on another one of their major drama shows, The Crown.

According to a report by The Sun, both period epics, Bridgerton and The Crown are extremely important international hits for Netflix. A logistical nightmare for producers arises as these shows require an extremely large cast and crew. It gets difficult to manage the situation in case even one person is identified with the virus.

A source told The Sun that it is unviable for a producer to remove a cast or crew in isolation at the end moment as their replacement at the end moment can be a hugely impossible task. The source said that Netflix has taken appropriate safety measures to great lengths in ensuring the safety of crew and cast onboard. All the relevant measures are in place now.

More about the Phoebe Dynevor starrer Bridgerton

Bridgerton is an American streaming television period drama series created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes. The series that premiered on Netflix on Christmas, December 25, 2020, is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's ton during the season when debutantes are presented at court. The series, in season 1 followed the Bridgerton family played by Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Ruth Gemmell. The first season focused on the eldest sister Daphne and her relationship with London’s most eligible bachelor Simon Basset (Rege Jean Page).

On January 21, Netflix announced that it had renewed Bridgerton for a second season. The statement was released via an image of Lady Whistledown's Society Papers and was confirmed that the show will be shot in the spring of 2021. The show will be shot at the Royal Naval College in Greenwich, South-East London. The season will not see Daphne and Simon's love story as t was confirmed in April 2021 that Regé-Jean Page would not be returning as Simon Bassett.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.