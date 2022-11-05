'Bridgerton 2' Star Charithra Chandran Visits Temple In Tamil Nadu; Shares Pics From Trip

Bridgerton 2's Charithra Chandran is surely enjoying her time visiting her native place in Tamil Nadu, India. The British actor recently visited Airavatesvara Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and shared glimpses of the same on her social media. She also revealed her favourite traditional Tamil dish and how she could simply live on that.

Charithra Chandran recently took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek into her India trip. In the first picture, the actor shared a close-up of her wearing a pink kurti. She ditched makeup and applied a red Tilak on her forehead. Chandran then shared some candids snaps from her visit, which included a picture of the Airavatesvara temple, a cow, a tiffin centre and a traditional Tamil delicacy. Her last picture featured what appeared to be her friends and family with whom she visited the temple. In the caption, she wrote "2022" and added the tricolour emoji.

Several fans reacted to Chandran's post and lauded her for staying rooted in her origins as well as her simplicity. A fan wrote, "Thank you for keeping it real! Love this!," while another penned, "I love how you own your roots and culture." An Instagram user also wrote, "I love how simple & real u are." Her Bridgerton 2 co-star Jonathan Bailey also reacted to the post with a pink heart emoji.

Taking to her IG stories, Chandran shared a picture of her favourite traditional Tamil food, Kothu Parotta. In the caption, she wrote, "This is my favourite food of all time! I once ate Kothu parotta 30 days in a row." The actor further asked her fans to try it.

More about Charithra Chandran

Charithra Chandran was shot to fame in India after she bagged the role of season's diamond Edwina Sharma in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton Season 2. Chandran was born in a Tamil family in Scotland. After her parent's separation, Chandran used to live with her grandparents in Tamil Nadu and later returned to England at the age of four.

Image: Instagram/@charithra17