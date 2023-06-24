Bridgerton Actor Nicola Coughlan Shares Exciting Insights About Season 3

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan recently opened up about the third season of the show which will be headlined by her character Penelope Featherington's romance. Bridgerton season 3 is all set to be led by the brewing Colin-Penelope storyline which has had ample time to develop over the previous two seasons. Referring to this much-awaited plotline, Coughlan has promised fans a "spicy" watch.

3 things you need to know

Nicola Coughlan plays Penelope Featherington on the show and will be paired opposite Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Bridgerton is based on a series of novels, titled the same, penned by Julia Quinn.

Each season of the show has focused on a separate Bridgerton family members romance, with Newton's Colin getting his own season this time.

Nicola Coughlan dishes details on what to expect from Bridgerton S3

In an interview with an international publication, Nicola Coughlan provided a glimpse into what viewers can anticipate in the upcoming third season. Speaking specifically about the romantic scenes she filmed with Newton, Coughlan described them as "spicy." Additionally, she revealed that many of the anticipated scenes and plot points from the books will indeed be included in the show, delighting fans who have been eagerly waiting.

(Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton in a still from Bridgerton season 3 | Image: @netflix/Twitter)

In the first two seasons of Bridgerton, viewers were captivated by the love story between Daphne-Simon and Anthony-Kate. While the Colin-Penelope storyline was originally introduced later in the books, the show's creators have made the decision to accelerate their romance, bringing their captivating relationship to the forefront.

Nicola Coughlan reflects on romancing friend Luke Newton

Over the course of filming the past two seasons, Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have developed a strong bond. Coughlan fondly remembers the lighthearted conversations she and Newton shared about their on-screen romance. When it came time to film the romantic scenes, Coughlan admits her initial reaction was, "I have to kiss my friend."

However, she went on to praise the exceptional writing and execution of these scenes, appreciating the flair with which they were crafted. Despite any initial reservations, their friendship and professionalism allowed them to create memorable and believable moments on screen.