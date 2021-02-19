'Bridgerton' Actor Regé-Jean Page's Reaction To Being Named In Times 100 Next Is Precious

The highly-anticipated TIME's 100 Next 2021 list of 100 most influential people have been revealed. Bridgerton's executive producer, Shonda Rhimes spoke highly about Rege-Jean Page and his acting skills in the magazine. The Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page took to his Instagram account to post his reaction to the news and it is truly precious.

Rege-Jean Page was named as one of TIME 100 Next 2021's "emerging leaders who are shaping the future." Shonda Rhimes called Page "finer than fiction" for his role in Bridgerton as Duke of Hastings. Speaking about his talent, Rhimes said Rege's "prospects are timeless". On Rege-Jean Page's Instagram handle, he expressed his excitement and appreciation for Shonda Rhimes' words. He also expressed his speechlessness for being on the celebrated list.

Others mentioned in TIME 100 Next 2021 list

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of Netflix's Never Have I Ever was named by co-creator of the show Mindy Kaling. Kaling wrote that Maitreyi has the heart of "an activist" as she wants to use her privilege to help society. 17-year-old singer, Olivia Rodrigo, was named by Grammy-winning performer Gwen Stefani. Stefani said that Olivia has "turned her heartbreak into a glorious feat" through her single Driver's License.

Papi singer and actor Jennifer Lopez named her fan TikToker Charli D'Amelio for TIME 100 Next list. Charli, who is the first person to cross 100 million followers on TikTok, was praised by Lopez for her "authenticity" and for "putting herself out into the world instead of waiting for opportunities". Skating legend Tony Hawk named Nyjah Huston in the list. Hawk appreciated Nyjah for his technical precision and called him a top talent in the sport.

TIME 100 Next 2021 Lists

Rege-Jean Page, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Olivia Rodrigo, Charli D'Amelio, Nyjah Hudson are among a few named in TIME 100 Next list under 'Phenoms'. Similar to this, there are many such lists including Artists, Leaders, Advocates and Innovators. Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Salman Toor, Florence Pugh and others have been listed under 'Artists'. 'Leaders' include Sanna Marin, Ben Sasse, Jon Ossoff, Raphael Warnock, and many more. Telfar Clemens, Sohla El-Waylly, Li Jiaqi. Olugbenga Agboola and others were mentioned in the 'Innovators' list. In the 'Advocators' list, Marcus Rashford, Tristan Harris, Aurelia Nguyen, Jessica Byrd, and Nadeen Ashraf among others were listed.

