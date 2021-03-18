'Bridgerton' Fame Phoebe Dynevor Gets Major Role In 'The Colour Room' With Matthew Goode

Phoebe Dynevor earned immense appreciation for her performance as Daphne in the Netflix series Bridgerton. Now, she has landed her first major role after her breakthrough as she gets cast in The Colour Room. The actor joins Matthew Goode in this Sky Original Film.

Phoebe Dynevor gets a pivotal role in 'The Colour Room' with Matthew Goode

Phoebe Dynevor will portray Clarice Cliff, a pioneering ceramic artist who rose to fame in the 1920s while working in Britain’s Stoke-on-Trent pottery industry. The Colour Room cast also includes David Morrissey (The Walking Dead), Darci Shaw (Judy), Kerry Fox (Rare Beasts), and Luke Norris (Poldark). The movie is expected to commence production later this month in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham. The makers are eyeing to release it in theatres later this year and then on the Sky Cinema network.

Deadline revealed that The Colour Room follows the journey of a determined, working-class woman, Clarice Cliff, as she breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionizes the workplace in the 20th century. She is a “vivacious young” factory worker in the industrial British midlands of the 1920s. Bursting at the seams with ideas for colours and shapes, Clarice takes more and more dangerous risks.

But she manages to stay one step ahead of the workhouse and impress the eccentric factory owner Colley Shorter (Matthew Goode) on the way with her talent and innovation. Apprenticed to renowned Art Designer Fred Ridgeway (David Morrissey) and with support from Colley and other women in the factory, Clarice fights her way through to design the unprecedented Art Deco ‘Bizarre’ range. In the middle of the Great Depression, she ensures the factory’s survival and her future as one of the greatest Art Deco designers and a household name.

Caspian Films, Sky, and Creative England will produce The Colour Room. The feature film is based on a BAFTA Rocliffe-winning script from Claire Peate. Ophelia director Claire McCarthy will helm the upcoming movie.

Talking about the project, Phoebe Dynevor said that she is “so excited” to be joining The Colour Room cast, especially in the role of one of the nation's most celebrated artists, Clarice Cliff. She stated that it is “truly such an honour” to take on such a remarkable character. The actor mentioned that the script is a “beautifully written”, has a contemporary take on the 20th century, and she feels proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera. Dynevor noted that she looks forward to telling Clarice's story and of course working with Matthew Goode too.

Inputs from PTI