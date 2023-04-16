Bridgerton Producer Shonda Rhimes To Receive BAFTA Special Award For 'trailblazing Work'

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes is all set to get honoured with a BAFTA special award. She will be getting the award as part of the tribute event scheduled for May 3. According to Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media portal, the event will witness a "fireside chat and cocktail reception for an invited industry audience."

This update came ahead of Shonda's Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar said that Shonda has built the foundation and platform to launch global careers. He further stated that the author-producer has created the opportunity for new voices and talents to thrive in the industry.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Busby, chair of the board for BAFTA North America praised Shonda and said that she has won several hearts with her commendable work and has inspired audiences across the globe. He further emphasised on how her impact on the landscape of modern global television as a producer, showrunner, and writer is "unparalleled." "Shonda's trailblazing work has captured our hearts and inspired audiences around the world. As a groundbreaking producer, showrunner and writer, her impact on the landscape of modern global television are simply unparalleled," he said.

Shonda Rhimes's work life

Shonda Rhimes is an author, producer, showrunner, and TV creator. She is known for creating some commendable works including Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, Scandal, How to get away with Murder, Inventing Anna, Station 19, and The Catch. Her Bridgerton prequel series will release on May 4.

The first part of Bridgerton revolved around the lives of Anthony, Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, Colin, Daphne, and Hyacinth. The storyline depicted how they navigate through life and their relationships in London. The show is based on a novel series by Julia Quinn and stars Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, and Nicola Coughlan among others.