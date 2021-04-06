'Bridgerton' Season 2 Adds 4 New Members To Netflix Series' Cast; Know About Them Here

Bridgerton is one of the most popular period dramas series that recently released on Netflix. It received immense praises from the audiences and the makers renewed it for a second season. Now, four new faces have been added to the upcoming part.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 cast adds members

Netflix revealed that the upcoming Bridgerton season 2 has welcomed four new members to the cast. Joining the Bridgerton season 2 cast are Charithra Chandra, Shelly Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young. Shondaland gave details about the characters they would play.

Charithra Chandra is Miss Edwina Sharma. Edwina has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She’s kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match.

Shelley Conn will portray Mary Sharma. Lady Mary’s marriage once embroiled her and her family in scandal. Now newly returned to London with her daughters, she’s forced to endure the scrutiny of the ton yet again.

Rupert Young essays Jack. He is the newest member of the ton with a connection to one of its most notable families. The family will be revealed in the series.

Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe. He is a hardworking printer’s assistant. But he’s not just a working-class man, he’s also an intellectual who fights for the rights of all.

Image Source: Netflix Twitter

News of the castings comes a day after it was announced that Rege-Jean Page will not return as the Duke of Hasting to Bridgerton season 2 cast. However, his wife Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor will be a part of the series. Many other original members will also reprise their characters.

'Bridgerton' Season 2 plot

Bridgerton season 2 plot is expected to focus on Jonathan Bailey as Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton. His struggle to find a perfect woman will be shown in the series. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than the viewers may be able to bear. The streaming date of the second part is yet to be revealed.

Promo Image Source: calamlynch And charithra17 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.