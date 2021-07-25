‘Bridgerton’ Season 2: Phoebe Dynevor Gets Fully Jabbed For COVID-19 Post Halting Of Shoot

The Netflix show Bridgerton was a huge hit this year and garnered a viewership of about 82 million. The show received as much love and appreciation from the audience that Netflix did not wait much longer to announce its second season. However, the new variants of the coronavirus put a halt on the shoot twice since it began. As there was no report about who contracted the virus, viewers were worried about the stars and their health. Recently, the lead actor Phoebe Dynevor revealed that she is fully vaccinated via Instagram.

Phoebe Dynevor gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The shoot of the Regency-era drama was first halted when one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15. With the help of immediate safety protocols, the creators were able to resume the shoot one day after. However, the creators could not continue shooting for a long time as another crew member tested positive, and ultimately Netflix had to shut down the shoot. The lead actor of the English romance series, Phoebe Dynevor, recently received her second dose of vaccination in London. The actor took to her Instagram stories to share a photo post getting jabbed for the second time. In the story, she wrote, "She double jabbed & masked". The actor wore a black t-shirt beneath a colourful jacket. She opted for a no make-up look and tied her hair in a bun. She wore a black mask and a chained necklace to add the right portion of glam to her look.

Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor played the role of the Duchess of Hastings, Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Daphne, a young beautiful woman and the eldest daughter of a prominent family, tries to find a suitable husband for herself. During her search, she comes across the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset. Bridgerton also features other cast members, namely Rege-Jean Page, Jonathan Bailey, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, and Julie Andrews. This Netflix's period drama series scored 12 Emmy nominations this year, including the Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Bridgerton Season 2

The second season of the show was announced in January 2021. The show recently began its shoot, which soon got halted twice. The second season will see several actors reprise their roles except for Rege-Jean Page. The show will now focus on the story of Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a suitable wife.

