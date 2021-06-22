'Bridgerton Season 2': Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up About Her Character Arc In Upcoming Season

Bridgerton Season 2 may have been announced a while ago but fans are waiting for its release desperately. Recently, Phoebe Dynevor who essayed the role of Daphne Bridgerton in the show talked about what to expect from her character in the next season of the show. Phoebe Dynevor also revealed some interesting facts about the upcoming season.

Phoebe Dynevor talks about her character arc in Bridgerton Season 2

In an interview with The Wrap, Phoebe Dynevor talked about her character in Bridgerton Season 2 and said that she is really owning the character and now that she is a mother, she will try her best to play the role and give advice to Anthony in whatever way she can. Phoebe added that her character is now a grown woman and can call more shots and be more in control and she thinks that this season’s Daphne would be really interesting and different to watch. Furthermore, Phoebe even talked about what she liked about her character in the first season and said that she loved the character arc of her character in season 1 as she was able to play a young and vulnerable Daphne and by the end of it she even got to play the role of a fully grown woman with a baby.

Later on, Phoebe talked about the work environment of the show and said that she is just really proud of working in a safe environment where there were intimacy coordinators who helped in shooting intimate scenes. She added that she is really proud of not only making a safe environment as well as a comfortable environment for everyone. More to the point, she said that she loves how much the audience enjoyed the show because it is a new way of seeing such intimate scenes. For the unversed, the first season of Bridgerton revolved around Daphne’s pursuit of finding a perfect suitor but now it will be Anthony’s turn to find a wife in the second season of the show. Regé Jean-Page may have exited the show but details regarding his whereabouts will be revealed in the second season of the show.

IMAGE: PHOEBE DYNEVOR'S INSTAGRAM

