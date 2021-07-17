Bridgerton Season 2 Shoot Resumes One Day After Crew Member Tests COVID Positive

The first season of Netflix's Bridgerton garnered a plethora of appreciation from its viewers. While fans were waiting for the second season of this blockbuster series to return soon, the shoot got halted after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, the halt did not last more than one day as the shoot for the second season resumed on Friday, July 16, 2021.

Bridgerton Season 2 resumes shoot after one day halt

According to a report by Variety, a crew member from the sets of Bridgerton Season 2 contracted the coronavirus and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15, 2021. The makers paused the shoot immediately, and an isolated round of COVID-19 testing took place on the set. The people involved in the series were tested. As per the COVID-19 safety protocols, the ones, who contracted the virus, were isolated. The shoot resumed one day after the halt.

Details about Bridgerton Season 2

The first season of Bridgerton garnered a viewership of nearly 82 million. In January 2021, Netflix announced the renewal of the English romance drama for its second season. Recently, the show scored 12 Primetime Emmy nominations, including under the category Best Drama Series. The show's shoot began in May. It is expected to arrive on the OTT giant by 2022.

The second season of the romance drama will see Phoebe Dynevor reprise her role as Daphne Bridgerton. The show's fans will not see Rege Jean Page in the second season, as his story has already concluded. In April 2021, the show creators bid adieu to Rege Jean Page in an official statement posted on social media. The announcement also mentioned that the second season would focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathon Bailey. The announcement read, "Dearest Readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.". The announcement further mentioned the role of Phoebe Dynevor and read, "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer- more intrigue and romance that my readers may be able to bear.". The announcement was signed as "Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown".

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

