'Bridgerton' Star Phoebe Dynevor Shares Throwback Pic With Darci Shaw From "1900s"

Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton, quite recently shared a throwback picture with The Irregulars star Darci Shaw and said that they have been haunting hallways since 1910. The Instagram story features a young Phoebe Dynevor and Darci Shaw from their formative years, and implies that the "The Colour Room" co-stars'friendship go back a long way. The picture in question has a sepia colour tone. Additionally, it sees both the artists wearing outfits that are similar to the ones worn by people during the dawn of the 20th century.

Phoebe Dynevor's Instagram throwback picture with Darci Shaw

Image Source: Phoebe Dynevor's Instagram

Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor's Instagram is followed by a total of 2.6 million people as of this writing. Additionally, to date, the actor has shared a total of 188 pictures and videos on her account, indicating that the artist is a moderate Instagram user. A majority of her posts have to do with her upcoming projects, photoshoots and the various causes that Netflix's latest breakout star believes in.

A peek into Phoebe Dynevor's Instagram

On the work front, it was reported very recently that the actor has begun shooting for her first feature film, titled The Colour Room. The film in question is directed by Claire McCarthy of Ophelia and The Luminaries fame. In addition to Phoebe Dynevor, it stars Matthew Goode, Darci Shaw, David Morrissey, Kerry Fox and Luke Norris, amongst others. More details regarding the film are awaited. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.