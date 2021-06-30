'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Joins Cast Of Upcoming Horror-thriller Movie 'Baghead'

Popular show Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has bagged a crucial role in an upcoming horror-thriller film. Ruby Barker plays the role of Marina Thompson in the popular Netflix show Bridgerton. She will reprise her respective role in the second season of the Netflix show Bridgerton.

Ruby Barker joins the cast of horror-thriller movie Baghead

According to a report by Deadline, Ruby Barker has signed on to feature in Studiocanal and The Picture Company’s new horror-thriller movie called Baghead. Along with Ruby, the Witcher star Freya Allen would also play a pivotal role in the movie. Ruby Barker will play a key role of a young woman who must face off with the treacherous Baghead and put a stop to its maniacal evil at all costs. Baghead will be shot in several locations in Berlin and Germany. Baghead is adapted from the short film of the same name and will be directed by Alberto Corredor. Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire wrote the script and screenplay of the movie.

The film will revolve around a mysterious figure called Baghead who is a diminutive wrinkled person able to manifest the dead and bring them back to the world for short intervals. People then seek out the mysterious medium to reconnect with the lost loved ones. However, after the contract, a higher price has to be paid which becomes a troubling issue for everyone. The film takes a Saw-like approach and adds supernatural elements. The Picture Company along with Alex Heineman, Andrew Rona, Studiocanal are producing the movie. Roy Lee will act as an executive producer with Jake Wagner.

Ruby Barker recently got a lot of accolades for her role of Marina Thompson in Bridgerton and even won the Best Actor-Female award at the British Urban Film Festival for her performance in How to Stop a Recurring Dream. She played the role of Yakira in the movie. She even played a pivotal role in Cobra. She even played role in popular shows like Doctors and Wolfblood. She played the role of Nina Hobbs for two years in the show Doctors. She also featured in the music video of Humanist: Ring of Truth.

IMAGE: RUBY BARKER'S INSTAGRAM

