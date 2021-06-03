Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How The Duke Of Hastings Will Be Present In Season 2

Netflix series Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor revealed in a recent interview how the Duke of Hastings will be present in Season 2 despite Rege-Jean Page departing from the show. Phoebe Dynevor plays the role of Daphne Bassett, wife of the Duke of Hastings. Phoebe said that the upcoming season of Bridgerton will definitely be different from the previous season.

According to reports, in the second season of Bridgerton, Daphne and the Duke’s love story will not be the prime area of focus. Instead, it will be all about Anthony Bridgerton’s journey of finding love. During the interview with The Wrap, Phoebe Dynevor revealed that the Duke of Hastings will be referred to a lot. She also said that the baby might make an appearance in the next season and that it will focus on Daphne’s relation with the Bridgerton family.

Talking about future seasons of Bridgerton, Phoebe said that the joy of the show in the long term will be to see different love stories play out. Phoebe said so because according to the novels by Julia Quinn which the show is based on, each season shows different Bridgerton sibling’s love stories and focuses on them. Phoebe also added that no two seasons will be the same and that they will each have different exciting elements. She praised the makers of the show and said that not many TV series focus on different characters in every season of the show.

Upcoming seasons of Bridgerton

Bridgerton is a period drama series that focuses on the aristocratic Bridgerton family and the life of the children of the family. The first season of the series focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her love story with the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett. Netflix has renewed four seasons of Bridgerton and each season will explore the journey of a different Bridgerton sibling. In Bridgerton season 2, the main protagonist will be Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey and will be seen courting Kate Sharma, essayed by Simone Ashley. Season 3 and 4 will most probably be about Benedict Bridgerton and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson and Luke Newton respectively if the show follows the format of the books.

IMAGE: PHOEBE DYNEVOR/INSTAGRAM

