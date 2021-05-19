Brie Larson Credits Miley Cyrus For Having 'superhuman Strength'

Marvel fans took an instant liking to American actor Brie Larson as she joined the MCU as Captain Marvel, one of the most powerful superheroes in the MCU. Brie is currently preparing for her role in the upcoming movie The Marvels. She took to Instagram to share a video of her preparing for her role by sweating it out in the gym and has credited pop star, Miley Cyrus, as her inspiration. The singer also commented on the post to appreciate Brie for the intense training she is undergoing.

Brie Larson's latest Instagram post

In the video, Brie balances her weight as she holds herself up on a bar. Her knees are folded in the air and a heavy chain is resting atop them. Upon her trainer's instructions, she holds the position for a few seconds and lowers herself down. In the background of the video, Miley Cyrus' Midnight Sky song is heard playing. Brie credited Miley to be her sources of 'superhuman strength' by writing in the caption, "Only @mileycyrus can bring out my superhuman strength needed to complete @risemovement’s workouts".

As soon as the post was shared, several of her fans cheered for her to pull off this workout session. Miley also replied by saying "Look at my girl go! while one of her ardent fans called her 'the strongest avenger' of all. See their reactions below.

A look into Brie Larson's Instagram

Earlier to this post, Brie shared a video of her singing the cover song of the Blackpink's Rose's song On The Ground. The 31-year-old actor is sitting on her bed and has a guitar placed on her lap as she started crooning this pop track. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "A little @roses_are_rosie magic for you". As soon as she shared the post, her fans and followers rushed in to shower love on the video.

Brie Larson's movies

Brie shot to fame with her performance in the 2006 teenage comedy movie Hoot. Her other notable performances are in The Gambler, Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle. She entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2017 movie Captain Marvel that told the story of Carol Danvers and how she turns into a superhero. Brie also played a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame and will next be seen in The Marvels.

