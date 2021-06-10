Brie Larson Prepares For 'The Marvel' With One-hand Pushups; Watch

MCU’s Carol Danvers aka Brie Larson very recently took to Twitter in order to share a video of herself doing a handful of repetitions of one-hand pushups as a part of her preparations for "The Marvels". In addition to the same, the actor can also be heard listening to Olivia Rodrigo’s music in the background. 20 seconds into the video, the actor, director, and producer can be seen rejoicing a successful attempt at the same. The same can be found below.

Brie Larson prepares for “The Marvels” with one-hand pushups:

One arm push-ups and @Olivia_Rodrigo karaoke to start the day. She’s thriving. pic.twitter.com/nhejVpcAIP — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 9, 2021

As reported earlier, in line with Marvel's overarching theme of passing on the baton, Brie Larson may not be seen as Carol Danvers for long. It is believed that in the coming years, the character can be replaced with either Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau or Imam Vellani's Kamala Khan or Miss Marvel. However, details regarding the same are scarce and unconfirmed. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About "The Marvels":

The official synopsis of the upcoming addition to the list of Brie Larson movies, as released by Marvel on their website, reads, “Marvel Studios’ The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.”

Implying that this film will be spearheaded by Brie Larson. In addition to the same, the synopsis reads that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will find a partner in Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as the adult version of Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. The final part of the synopsis reads that the film will essentially focus on the adventures of the trio, complete with the inclusion of Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, who will soon get a Disney+ show of her own. The film, which initially went by the title of Captain Marvel 2, was teased in the finale of WandaVision, through a scene involving Parris’ Monica Rambeau and an actor playing a Skrull.

Details regarding when will the film go on floors aren't available as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. As far as Captain Marvel 2 cast list is concerned, nothing much is known apart from the fact that Parris, Vellani and Larson will be seen front lining the project. As far as Captain Marvel 2 release date is concerned, the feature presentation is currently set for a theatrical release on 11th Movember, 2022.

