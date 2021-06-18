Brie Larson Returns To Billboard Charts, Thanks To Her 2010 Track ‘Scott Pilgrim’

Actor Brie Larson, who had lent her vocals for a song in the film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, is back to the Billboards charts, courtesy of the song Black Sheep from the film. This comes after the director of the comedy film, Edgar Wright, announced that he is going to release an extended version of the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World soundtrack. Read on to know more about it.

Brie Larson's song reappears on Billboards

Among Brie Larson's movies, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is one that has achieved cult status among its fans over the years. In the film, she stars as Natalie V. "Envy" Adams and sings a song by the Canadian band, Metric, titled Black Sheep. According to a report by the site 105.7 The Point, Brie Larson is currently ranking among the top charts of Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, for this Scott Pilgrim song. The report says that Black Sheep, by Brie Larson, has sold over 2000 copies and has been streamed on the internet over a million times in the US, in just the last week. This led to it getting a position in the Billboard charts after eleven years of its release. After the numbers recorded in that one week, Metric’s Black Sheep featuring Brie Larson, reached rank 7 on Rock Digital Song Sales and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts of Billboard. It also hit rank 34 on the Hot Rock & Alternative songs chart.

In the earlier version of the film’s original soundtrack that was released along with the film, Black Sheep was sung by the Metric singer Emily Haines. Brie Larson’s version of Black Sheep hit these numbers on the Billboard after Edgar Wright, the director of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, announced that he is going to release an extended version of the film’s soundtrack with Brie’s vocals for Black Sheep. Edgar Wright announced this on June 4, via an Instagram post. The post is a clip of Brie Larson performing to the song in the 2010 film. In the caption of the post, the director wrote, “On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition) will be available on all digital music services. The expanded soundtrack includes demos from Beck and more music from the movie including Brie Larson’s performance of the @metric classic “Black Sheep”- stream it now!” followed by a link to the film’s soundtrack.

Image: AP News

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.