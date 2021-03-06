Brie Larson Reveals The Hardest Scenes She Shot On 'Captain Marvel'

Brie Larson recently opened up about some of the toughest scenes that she had to shoot while filming for Captain Marvel as the film completed its two-year anniversary. The video on her Youtube channel spoke about a lot of things that the actor experienced while shooting for the film. She spoke about how she got into the character of Captain Marvel, how she worked on the difficult action sequences and what she hoped to be able to do in the sequel of the film. When she was asked about some of the hardest scenes she had to shoot for the film, the actor revealed that the film was tough from the get-go and every scene was a challenge in its own way.

Also read: Brie Larson Teases New Project With Tessa Thompson, Says 'We’re Cooking Something Up'

Brie Larson on Captain Marvel and the hardest scenes to shoot

Also read: Brie Larson Gives Laurie Hernandez's Captain Marvel Costume 'formal Stamp Of Approval'

"Honestly, probably the hardest thing for me was doing the fight sequence on the train," Brie Larson revealed. "Because it was the first three days of shooting. So in my first three days on set as Captain Marvel on the film Captain Marvel was doing like judo throws of my fellow stunt team members on a moving train. And then the hardest emotional scene, at the end of the film when Carol realizes that she’s been tricked and that she’s been made to believe that the Skrulls are bad when really they’re seeking refuge, and coming to terms with that and apologizing for the wrongs that she’s done."

Also read: Nick Fury's & The Skrull Race's Partnership & WandaVision E9 Post-credits Scene Explained

On answering what she thought she could do with her character in the second film and how she could make it different from part one, Larson said, "I've changed so much, I've grown so much and so I'm really excited to see what I can bring to Carol in the Captain Marvel sequel with who I am now".

"To see how all of you have embraced Carol and taken her on and used her as a symbol for whatever it is if there are difficulties that are going on in your life. Moments of strength that you need that you can pull from this character and find something, whether it's a line from the film or from the comics, that has been absolutely remarkable and incredibly. I'm excited to keep expanding on that," she added.

Also read: Brie Larson Starts Training For MCU Film Captain Marvel 2 | Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.