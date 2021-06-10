Brie Larson Wants Her Own 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Kind Of Team In The MCU?

Brie Larson is all set to make a comeback as Captain Marvel in the MCU’s The Marvels. There are several rumours speculating about Brie Larson's role in The Marvels. According to a new report, Brie Larson wants to have a Guardians of the Galaxy like a team for Captain Marvel in the movie. However, neither the makers nor Brie Larson has given any information about the same.

Earlier, Patreon reported that Brie Larson wants to have the title of the 'strongest avenger' in the MCU. The title is currently being held by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Reportedly, Brie Larson wants Captain Marvel to stay the strongest hero in MCU. Further, the report mentioned that Wanda doesn’t count because she is turning into a villain.

About The Marvels

The Marvels would be the newest addition in the Brie Larson movies. The Marvels will feature Brie Larson reprising her role as Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. The synopsis gives major cues on how Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will find a partner in Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as the adult version of Monica Rambeau in WandaVision. The final part of the synopsis indicates that the movie will essentially focus on the adventures of the trio, complete with the inclusion of Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel. The film was earlier titled Captain Marvel 2 and it was teased in the finale of WandaVision with a scene involving Monica Rambeau and an actor playing a Skrull. Details regarding when will the film go on floors aren't announced by the makers. As far as Captain Marvel 2 release date is concerned, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11th November 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy cast details

Guardians of the Galaxy was Marvel's 2014 release starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and others. Its sequel was released in 2017. The movies also feature other actors like Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as voice actors for Groot, and Rocket respectively. The cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was announced on July 18, 2016. The official synopsis read, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is an upcoming superhero film, based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name. The film is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Endgame, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and a crossover/sequel to Thor: Love and Thunder."Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date is set as May 5, 2023.

