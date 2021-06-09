Brie Larson Writes Heartfelt Message For BFF Jessie Ennis On National Best Friends Day

Actor Brie Larson is very active on social media and also shares posts regarding her personal life. Brie has been quite vocal about being best friends with actor Jessie Ennis. Recently, on the occasion of National Best Friends Day, Brie wrote a heartfelt message on social media for Jessie.

Brie Larson's heartfelt message for her friend Jessie Ennis on National Best Friends Day

Brie took to Twitter to share photos of herself with Jessie Ennis on the occasion of National Best Friends Day. In the tweet, she wrote, “The other half of my best friend necklace. The person who has seen me through every phase, fashion trend, and major moment in my life. I love you Jessiegirl. It’s really fun making a podcast with you. #NationalBestFriendsDay.” Take a look at her tweet below.

The other half of my best friend necklace. The person who has seen me through every phase, fashion trend, and major moment in my life. I love you Jessiegirl. It’s really fun making a podcast with you. #NationalBestFriendsDay pic.twitter.com/VOUXXppUoK — Brie Larson (@brielarson) June 9, 2021

Brie and Jessie have been friends for a very long time. In an interview on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Jessie revealed the origin of her friendship with Brie. Jessie said that she met Brie at Williamston Theater Festival. Previously, the director of the popular movie Barry Jenkins had appreciated the performance of Jessie and Brie responded to Barry’s tweet mentioning that Jessie is her best friend. Barry had praised Jessie Ennis’ show Mythic Quest and asked why doesn’t Jessie have a Twitter profile. Brie has also participated in Jessie Ennis' podcast Learning Lots. Check out the tweets below.

I don’t know how this happened but I’m officially binging @mythic_quest like HOW DID THIS HAPPEN I can’t stop watching it and why doesn’t Jessie Ennis have a twitter profile I can follow this show is 🤣🤣🤣 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 20, 2020

Jessie is my best friend 🥰 — Brie Larson (@brielarson) March 20, 2020

Jessie Ennis has been a part of several popular shows. She is known for shows like Mythic Quest, Super Intelligence, and Better Call Saul. She has even played a role in the popular movie Hits and directed a film called The Arms. She has played brief roles in several shows like Valley Girl, Love and Married. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Brie Larson was last seen in 2019 for movies like Captain Marvel, and Avengers: Endgame. She even played crucial roles in movies like Just Mercy and Between Two Ferns: The Movie in the same year. She will be reprising her role as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel in the movie's sequel.

