BRIT Awards 2021: An Ecstatic Olivia Rodrigo Finally Meets Her Idol Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo took to Instagram in order to reveal that she has finally met her idol and main inspiration, Taylor Swift. As per the post by her, the musician bumped heads with the "Love Story" crooner at the recently held BRIT Awards 2021, which honoured some of the most well-known as well as promising talents in the realm of music. The picture shared by Olivia Rodrigo is essentially a monochrome one and sees Taylor Swift pouting for the camera, while Olivia Rodrigo can be seen posing with her tongue out. One can see the image below.

Olivia Rodrigo finally meets Taylor Swift at BRIT Awards 2021:

It is a known fact that time and again, Rodrigo has defended her idol and her choice of themes for her music on public domains. Speaking about the immense criticism songwriter Taylor Swift has been facing over the years, Olivia Rodrigo, as reported earlier, said that she feels that they are "quite baseless" and is related to "sexist criticism". It is all a part of being told that they only write about boys and nothing else, she reportedly noted.

BRIT Awards 2021 nominations and winners:

As far as BRIT Awards 2021 Nominations are concerned, the likes of AJ Tracey, Dua Lipa, Bicep, Celeste, and Billie Eilish were a part of an elaborate list of nominees. The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish took most of the awards home in the international and British category. Additionally, the list of BRIT Awards 2021 winners saw Arlo Parks take home an award as well.

On the work front, Taylor Swift released her latest album "Folklore" during the last few months of the year 2020, taking everybody by surprise. Rodrigo's upcoming album, Sour, on the other hand, is due for a release on 21st May 2021. She will also be seen hosting Saturday Night Live alongside Keegan-Michael Key of Friends From College fame coming May 15th. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by either Olivia Rodrigo or the people who represent her.

