Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Wins Best Album, Best British Female; Check Other Winners

The Brit Awards are held every year to celebrate music, both in the British and the International spheres. This year, the ceremony was held on May 11, 2021, three months after it is usually held because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that came with it. The Brit Awards 2021 was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who hosted the show for the fourth successive year in a row. The show’s attendees comprised of the musicians who had been nominated as well as the frontline workers who have been battling the virus. The purpose of the show was to highlight them and thank them for their service. The ceremony was held in The O2 in Greenwich for the 11th year in a row. Here is the list of the nominees and the winners at this year's awards function.

Brit Awards 2021 winners and nominations

Best album

Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

J Hus - Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?

Best British female

Arlo Parks

Celeste

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Best British male

AJ Tracey

Headie One

WINNER: J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Best British group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

WINNER: Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough artist

WINNER: Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Best British single

220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain

Dua Lipa - Physical

WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter

Regard with Raye - Secrets

Simba ft DTG - Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush

International Female

Ariana Grande

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

WINNER: The Weeknd

International group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

WINNER: Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising star award

WINNER: Griff

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Global Icon

WINNER: Taylor Swift

IMAGE: DUA LIPA'S INSTAGRAM

