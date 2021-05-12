Brit Awards 2021: Dua Lipa Wins Best Album, Best British Female; Check Other Winners

The Brit Awards are held every year to celebrate music, both in the British and the International spheres. This year, the ceremony was held on May 11, 2021, three months after it is usually held because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that came with it. The Brit Awards 2021 was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, who hosted the show for the fourth successive year in a row. The show’s attendees comprised of the musicians who had been nominated as well as the frontline workers who have been battling the virus. The purpose of the show was to highlight them and thank them for their service. The ceremony was held in The O2 in Greenwich for the 11th year in a row. Here is the list of the nominees and the winners at this year's awards function.
Brit Awards 2021 winners and nominations
Best album
Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
WINNER: Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
J Hus - Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware - What's Your Pleasure?
Best British female
Arlo Parks
Celeste
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Best British male
AJ Tracey
Headie One
WINNER: J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Best British group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
WINNER: Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough artist
WINNER: Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Best British single
220 Kid & Gracey - Don't Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith - Rain
Dua Lipa - Physical
WINNER: Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - Ain't It Different
Joel Corry ft MNEK - Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe ft KSI - Lighter
Regard with Raye - Secrets
Simba ft DTG - Rover
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One - Don't Rush
International Female
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International male
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
WINNER: The Weeknd
International group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
WINNER: Haim
Run The Jewels
Rising star award
WINNER: Griff
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
Global Icon
WINNER: Taylor Swift
IMAGE: DUA LIPA'S INSTAGRAM
