BRIT Awards 2021: Harry Styles Slays With A Statement-making Handbag At The Red Carpet

English singer, Harry Styles, joined the list of BRIT Awards 2021 winners on Tuesday, May 12. The One Direction member, won his second BRIT award, taking home the British single of the year award for his song, Watermelon Sugar from his second studio album, Fine Line. However, Styles didn't just win an award at the recent event but also turned heads on the red carpet.

More about Harry Styles' look at the BRIT Awards 2021

Harry Styles was seen walking the red carpet wearing a bold Gucci Aria suit and decided to pair it with a headline-worthy handbag. Styles was seen wearing a retro look in the '70s chic wool and silk double-breasted jacket and pleated flared pants, which both featured a brown "macro framed sequence print." The ensemble also included some matching suede sneakers and several layers of rings, accentuating a white manicure and a brown leather bag with a bamboo handle.

Tuesday's win marks Styles' second BRIT Award after he took home British video of the year for "Sign of the Times" in 2018. The awards show came during a night off from filming My Policeman in London, in which Styles stars with Emma Corrin and Rupert Everett.

About Harry Styles and his red-carpet style

In an interview with Variety, Harry Styles spoke about his fashion choices. He talked about how he believes that when men decided to not wear something simply because it's "female clothing" they shut out a "whole world of great clothes". He spoke about how what he finds amazing about the current social scenario is that people can wear what they want. He mentioned how it doesn't have to be "X or Y" anymore, adding how the "lines are becoming more and more blurred".

Harry Styles has become a fashion icon as the singer has constantly been breaking gender norms and stereotypes when it comes to his fashion sense. The One Direction singer also posed with James Corden, while carrying another Gucci handbag for the designer brand's late-night TV-themed campaign after becoming the face of the brand in 2018. He made another statement while donning Gucci on the December 2020 cover of Vogue. Take a look at some of his looks below.

