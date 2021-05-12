BRIT Awards 2021: Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Flaunt Their Baby Bumps

The BRIT Awards 2021 held on May 12 witnessed several pop stars and group making their red carpet appearances. But the British girl group Little Mix managed to steal the spotlight by not only making their 'unforgettable' red carpet appearances but also making history on the award night. Check out the Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at BRIT Awards 2021.

'Baby bumps' at the BRIT Awards red carpet

Two of the members of the British band are making headlines after announcing their surprise pregnancy on social media. Fans of the band were surprised after seeing Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards at BRIT Awards 2021 debuting their baby bumps. The band of three members donned matching white gowns with minimal jewelry.

Perry Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at BRIT Awards 2021 can be seen cradling their baby bump as they posed for pictures on the red carpet. While their third member, Jade Thirlwall appeared glowing with her two pregnant members. Fans of the British pop group were in for another treat as the group made history at the awards night by becoming the first girl group to win the award in the British Group category.

Netizens' reaction to Little Mix's red carpet appearance

There was an outpour of love and support for the girl group in the comment section. Many fans spammed the comment section writing 'Herstory' and heart emojis. Another fan complimented the group writing that all the members were shining on the red carpet. Another fan jokingly remarked that they were harmonizing their pregnancy as well.

About Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock pregnancy

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy via social media with a photoshoot of her baby bump in a beautiful green gown. Following her announcement, the 27-year-old singer Perrie Edwards announced her pregnancy with beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on her Instagram as well. The singers appeared excited for their first babies and shared the intimate moment with their fans.

BRIT Awards 2021 winners

The night saw some of the biggest artists receiving the award for their performance of the year. Little Mix managed to bag the biggest award of the night taking home the award for British Group. Taylor Swift, Griff, Dua Lipa, Haim The Band and Harry styles were some of the BRIT Awards 2021 winners.

IMAGE- LITTLE MIX'S INSTAGRAM

