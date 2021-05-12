BRIT Awards 2021: Taylor Swift Bags Global Icon Honour, Thanks BF Joe Alwyn In Speech

The BRIT Awards 2021 were held on May 12, 2021. Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first woman and youngest person ever to win the BRIT Awards' Global Icon honour. In the acceptance speech, she thanked a lot of people, including her British fans, and gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and her longtime close friend Selena Gomez.

Taylor Swift thanked her boyfriend

Selena Gomez virtually presented the award to Taylor Swift while appreciating her and said, “Taylor is the same girl I met when I was 15. And she cares so deeply for her fans. I wish I could be there and just support you and hang out with you. You deserve it and you’re amazing.”

Before Taylor accepted the award, the ceremony also put together a video featuring a heartfelt message from Gomez, Annie Lennox, Zoë Kravitz, and Ed Sheeran. Speaking of the video, Taylor said, “That video, anyone who was in that video, Selena, Zoe, Ed, Griff, and my soul left my body when Annie Lennox was on that video. That was like 1,000 surprise birthday parties where all your friends are like jumping out like ‘ahh.’ and you’re just like, ‘this is the best.’”

Next, she took a moment to explain how much the tribute meant to her and later thanked her boyfriend. She said, “This is a really cool one (the trophy), I love this. I am so indebted to and grateful to my British fans. I love you so much for everything you’ve done for me. We’ve had so many amazing memories in the last 15 years, from playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire to playing the O2 Arena to playing Wembley Stadium. And hey, because of you, last year I almost played Glastonbury so. But we all know what happened next. The world changed and I ended up putting out three albums instead so making folklore and evermore was one of the most unique, cathartic, extraordinary experiences I’ve ever had. I would love the opportunity to thank the amazing creative people that I made those albums with. Thank you, Aaron Dessner, thank you Jack Antonoff, Joe (Taylor’s boyfriend), Justin Vernon, the National, Marcus Mumford, Jon Low, Serban Ghenea, Laura Sisk, and HAIM,” and ended her speech by thanking BRITs. Have a look at the full speech below.

An extra special speech from @taylorswift13 as she receives the BRITs Global Icon Award 💕 #BRITs pic.twitter.com/kZ7EGSIv7Y — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

IMAGE: TAYLOR SWIFT AND JOE ALWYN'S INSTAGRAM

