Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg Win Big; Check The Complete Winners List

Image: hsupdatebr/Instagram
The BRIT Awards 2023 proved to be huge for Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Beyoncé. Harry Styles won arguably the most important awards of the night, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Beyoncé, on the other hand, bagged the Best International Artist award along with the International Song of the Year award.
Others who scored major wins include the likes of Fontaines D.C., Becky Hill, Aitch, Flo, and The 1975. David Guetta was announced Producer of the Year, while Kid Harpoon was named Songwriter of the Year.
Check out the complete winners list below:
The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language
Fred Again - Actual Life 3
WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House
Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Central Cee
Fred Again
George Ezra
WINNER: Harry Styles
Stormzy
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
WINNER: Wet Leg
Aitch and Ashanti - “Baby”
Cat Burns - “Go”
Dave - “Starlight”
Ed Sheeran and Elton John - “Merry Christmas”
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)”
George Ezra - “Green Green Grass”
WINNER: Harry Styles - “As It Was”
Lewis Capaldi - “Forget Me”
LF System - “Afraid to Feel”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”
WINNER: Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Blackpink
Drake & 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
WINNER: Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”
Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - “Peru”
Encanto cast - “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Gayle - “ABCDEFU”
Jack Harlow - “First Class”
Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - “Where Are You Now?”
OneRepublic - “I Ain’t Worried”
Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”
Kojey Radical
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Mimi Webb
WINNER: Wet Leg
WINNER: Flo
Cat Burns
Nia Archives
WINNER: The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
WINNER: Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred Again
WINNER: Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
WINNER: Harry Styles
Sam Smith
WINNER: David Guetta
WINNER: Kid Harpoon