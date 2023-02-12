Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Wet Leg Win Big; Check The Complete Winners List

The BRIT Awards 2023 proved to be huge for Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Beyoncé. Harry Styles won arguably the most important awards of the night, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Beyoncé, on the other hand, bagged the Best International Artist award along with the International Song of the Year award.

Others who scored major wins include the likes of Fontaines D.C., Becky Hill, Aitch, Flo, and The 1975. David Guetta was announced Producer of the Year, while Kid Harpoon was named Songwriter of the Year.

Check out the complete winners list below:

Album of the Year

The 1975 - Being Funny in a Foreign Language

Fred Again - Actual Life 3

WINNER: Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Stormzy - This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Artist of the Year

Central Cee

Fred Again

George Ezra

WINNER: Harry Styles

Stormzy

Group of the Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

WINNER: Wet Leg

Song of the Year

Aitch and Ashanti - “Baby”

Cat Burns - “Go”

Dave - “Starlight”

Ed Sheeran and Elton John - “Merry Christmas”

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - “B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)”

George Ezra - “Green Green Grass”

WINNER: Harry Styles - “As It Was”

Lewis Capaldi - “Forget Me”

LF System - “Afraid to Feel”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - “Unholy”

Best International Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group of the Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Song of the Year

WINNER: Beyoncé - “Break My Soul”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I'm Good (Blue)”

Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - “Peru”

Encanto cast - “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Gayle - “ABCDEFU”

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - “Where Are You Now?”

OneRepublic - “I Ain’t Worried”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Mimi Webb

WINNER: Wet Leg

Rising Star

WINNER: Flo

Cat Burns

Nia Archives

Best Rock/Alternative Act

WINNER: The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Dance Act

WINNER: Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again

Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act

WINNER: Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

WINNER: Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Producer of the Year

WINNER: David Guetta

Songwriter of the Year

WINNER: Kid Harpoon