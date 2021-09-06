British Singer Sarah Harding Dies At 39; Former Band-mates Feel ‘devastated’

In a piece of heartbreaking news, British popular singer Sarah Harding passed away at 39 after battling breast cancer for over a year. The former Girls Aloud vocalist was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in August 2020. The popstar's mother broke the news on her Instagram with a long obituary.

"It's with deep heartbreak that today I am sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know no of Sarah's, battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning," Sarah's mother Marie wrote on the singer's Instagram handle. Marie also expressed her gratitude to those who extended support to the family during their hard times. "It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her strength and comfort to know she was loved," Marie added.

The deceased pop sensation informed her fans last year of her health condition. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in early August, which later advanced to other body parts. She updated her Instagram handle with videos and reels from her chemotherapy sessions. The Girls Aloud singer posted her last update on March 26, 2021, when she was voted number one on iTunes. "OMG, I can't believe it. Number one on iTunes. I am a bit overwhelmed but happy," she wrote.

Bandmates and fellow singers 'devastated' after the news

Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You’ll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) September 5, 2021

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner and one of the judges in the ITV show Popstars expressed grief over Sarah Harding's demise. "Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You'll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world," she wrote. Fellow judge Louis Welsh also remembered the Love Machine singer with "great fondness."

Sarah's bandmates also shared photos of them to condole the death of their former partner. "I can't accept that this day has come. My heart aching and all day everything we went through together has raised around my mind... A part of me or us isn't here anymore and it's unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel," wrote Nicola Roberts. Nadine Coyle also took to Instagram and expressed her grief. "I am absolutely devastated. I can't think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl and what she means to me," Coyle wrote.

Sarah Harding rose to prominence in 2000

The British singer gained popularity from the show Popstars: The Rivals that aired in the year 2000, around the same time as One Direction. The show paved the way for the teenager to join the hit all-girls band Girls Aloud alongside Nicola Roberts, Kimberly Welsh, Cheryl Tweedy, and Nadine Coyle. The band released five studio albums before taking a break in 2009. They reunited for a trip in 2012 shortly before the group officially dissolved in 2013.

In March, Sarah published her autobiography 'Hear Me Out', which contained her memoir. The doctors said that the upcoming Christmas" would "probably" be her last Christmas, an extract from the book mentioned. The singer-turned-actress also shared snips from her battle with the disease in the book.

Image: @SarahHarding/Instagram