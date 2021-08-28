Britney Spears' Alleged Housekeeper Battery Case Under Review By District Attorney

Singer Britney Spears has found herself in trouble as the battery case involving her housekeeper has been transferred to the Prosecutors by the Ventura County Sheriff's Departments for further investigation. TMZ earlier reported that Spears' housekeeper alleged that the singer struck her twice.

Britney Spears' housekeeper battery case under investigation

As per TMZ, Blake Heller, a supervisor at the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, confirmed that the Ventura County Sheriff's Department wrapped up its investigation into Britney's housekeeper's claim of battery from last week and forwarded its findings to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for further investigation. The singer's housekeeper alleged that Spears struck her twice in the arm, but Britney says she swiped the phone out of her hand. As per reports, Spears housekeeper clicked photos of the singer's dog and showed them to her; Britney got angry that her housekeeper was clicking photos inside her house and tried to take the phone from her hand.

Britney Spears gushes about boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears took to her Instagram and dedicated a post to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The actor gushed about her beau and wrote that he supported her through some of her toughest years. She wrote, "not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star." Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been dating since 2016.

Britney Spears father steps down from conservatorship

After months of legal battle, Britney Spears' father James Spears agreed to step down from the conservatorship. Britney's father had been in control of her financial affairs and other monetary transactions for the past 13 years. In 2019, he stepped down as the so-called conservator of Britney Spears, but still maintained control of her finances. Several outlets including celebrity websites, TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that he will step down although there are no grounds for his removal. The filing said that James Spears will fight the petition to force him out, and will work with the court and Britney Spears' attorney Matthew Rosengart to 'prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.'

Image Credit: AP