Britney Spears & Beau Sam Asghari Get Their First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Share Video

Britney Spears' Instagram family quite recently learned that the singer-songwriter and her boyfriend have received the COVID-19 vaccine. As one will soon see, Britney Spears can be seen sharing her thoughts on the vaccine and how it differs from what she was told previously about the same. She can also be heard touching upon how she is feeling fine and she hopes that she will continue to be so. At the very end of the video, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari can be seen giving his girlfriend a high-five.

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari get the COVID-19 vaccine:

Britney Spears on the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine:

At the start of the above video, Sam Asghari can be seen asking his lady love about what does she think of the vaccine. In response, the singer can be heard saying that, "Okay, so, the people on the internet said that it was, like, really really bad while it was going through your arm. It was nothing! I felt nothing. I am fine and I continue to hope to feel fine". The couple ended their video by giving each other a high-five.

About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari:

The story of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began when the two met each other first time on the sets of their first music video together, titled, "Slumber Party". Asghari, who is a personal trainer by profession, as per a report on USMagaine, had "butterflies" in his stomach ahead of meeting the music icon. That first meeting on the sets of "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 reportedly led to a conversation about Sushi, amongst other topics, that they discussed while they were simultaneously filming "Slumber Party". Their first meet-up reportedly ended with the two exchanging numbers so that a proper first date could be arranged. That very moment is known as the first chapter in the history of the two. Since then, it is believed that the couple has gone from strength to strength.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Very recently, Hugh Jackman took to Instagram in order to reveal that he has received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot as well. One of the pictures that is a part of the post below sees him posing like his famous X-Men character, Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman gets the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine: