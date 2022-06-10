Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Official Wedding Pics; A Look At Couple's Dreamy Ceremony

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari said "I do" in an intimate affair in California on June 9. The couple finally tied the knot after a whirlwind romance for over four years. While they kept their wedding pictures guarded for a long time, their fans were eager to catch a glimpse of their dreamy ceremony. Recently, the couple's photographer Kevin Ostajewski shared their official pictures.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding pictures are surely straight out of a fairytale. The couple went for traditional white ensembles for their wedding. Britney Spears looked beautiful in an off-shoulder white gown specially designed by Donatella Versace. The gown had a thigh-high slit, a long trail, and a white choker. To complete her look Britney Spears added a sheer veil and left her hair open. She went for soft glam makeup and surely looked regal in her wedding outfit. On the other hand, Sam Asghari sported a Versace black and white tuxedo with a black bowtie.

Asghari's tuxedo also had the text "Britney & Sam" written on it.

The couple's wedding decor made their nuptials no less than a fairy tale. The entire venue was studded with pink roses and green ivory. It also had a royal horse carriage loaded with pink flowers. Soon after exchanging vows, the couple also shared a kiss on the balcony of their wedding venue in California.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding guests

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's intimate wedding ceremony was a star-studded event with many Hollywood celebrities in attendance. Big names from Hollywood and music industries were Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, and mom Kathy Hilton and Maria Menounos. The celebrities brought their fashion A-game to the wedding. Selena Gomez wore a blue-coloured jumpsuit to the wedding, while Madonna went for a rainbow-hued dress. Drew Barrymore opted for a brown-coloured gown for the wedding. Paris Hilton stunned in a black full-sleeved lacy dress.

Image: Instagram/@kevinostaj