Britney Spears' Attorney To File Petition To Get Jodi Montgomery As Permanent Conservator

Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle has gotten quite twisted in the last few months, and as per recent reports, the singer’s attorney is filing a petition to get Jodi Montgomery as her permanent conservator. The case had a remote hearing on Wednesday and the hearing is scheduled towards the end of April 2021. Read along to know more details.

Britney Spears' attorney to file a petition for her to get Montgomery as conservator

Jodi Montgomery is the current and temporary conservator of Britney Spears. Now, according to recent reports by Entertainment Weekly, the pop singer’s attorney Samuel Ingham is set to file a petition and request for Jodi Montgomery to become Britney's permanent conservator, in the next hearing which will be held on April 27, 2021. A remote hearing for the singer’s conservatorship case was recently held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Parents of Britney Spears, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears were also present at the remote hearing of the case, along with their respective lawyers. For anyone who might not know, a conservator is a court-appointed guardian for a person restricted to handle their daily and financial affairs due to a mental or physical issue. Spears’ father, Jamie Spears was appointed as her co-conservator back in 2008, but he stepped down from the position after he suffered from some health issues and let licensed conservator Jodi Montgomery take the position.

In the past month, Britney Spears had made headlines when the judgement was passed that her father Jamie along with Bessemer Trust will have equal authority over the finances of Spears. Her conservatorship battle received massive attention after the documentary Framing Britney Spears, was released by The New York Times. The documentary was released close to the time when the judgement was passed, and shed light on the singer’s shot to success, her struggle through the years as well as her tense relationship with her father Jamie Spears. The singer’s conservatorship battle has also given way to protests and the Twitter movement by her fans, which is called #FreeBritney. The cause has also been supported by a number of celebs including Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Cher.