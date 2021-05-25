Britney Spears' Audition Tape For 'The Notebook' Listed Online For $1 Million

The 2004 romantic drama The Notebook adapted from the Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name has carved a niche in the audience's hearts with Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling's stellar performances. Rachel McAdams who won hearts as Allie Hamilton was not the only one who auditioned for the role. While it's not news that Britney Spears had also auditioned for Allie's part, a never seen video of her auditioning for the part has recently emerged on the internet with the bid starting from $1 Million.

Britney Spears’ audition tape for The Notebook is selling for $1 million

According to a report by Cheatsheet, a ton of Hollywood actors like Britney Spears, Jessica Biel and Reese Witherspoon were considered for the role before the makers zeroed in on Rachel McAdams. Now an audition tape of the Toxic singer has emerged on eBay titled “RARE: Britney Spears Audition For “The Notebook” – One of a kind- original". While in 2004 Ryan Gosling in an interview with ET had confirmed that he had done a screen test with Britney for The Notebook, the audition tape was not available until now. The seller who has listed the tape on eBay alleges it to be in a brand new condition and has listed the asking price at $1 million.

The description of the tape reads, "The Notebook made Rachel McAdams a star, little does anyone know, Britney Spears also auditioned for the role! It’s never before seen, until now. It was recorded by me in my office on April 18th, 2002 on a Sony Hi8mm camera. Her audition (with Ryan Gosling reading) runs one second short of 10 minutes. Own a piece of HISTORY! PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS FOR PERSONAL USE ONLY! NOT TO BE SOLD OR DISTRIBUTED For those who have asked: There will be a future IN-PERSON showing (for serious bidders only).”

A look at Rachel McAdam's audition tape

While not much is known about Britney Spears' audition for The Notebook, in the making video, the director and Ryan revealed that Rachel approached her audition differently than anyone else who auditioned. According to Ryan Gosling who played the role of Noah in the movie, Rachel did not ask any questions about the scene and the character and directly just dove into acting out the scene. That plus the emotion-packed performance that she gave in the audition had the makers say, "she is the one." Check it out.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS AND THE NOTEBOOK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.