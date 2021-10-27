Britney Spears' Beau Sam Asghari Lands Role In Mel Gibson's Actioner 'Hot Seat'

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari has landed a project in an action-packed Hollywood movie. As per reports, Asghari has been roped info the movie Hot Seat that will feature Mel Gibson in the lead role. Apart from Asghari and Gibson, the movie will also feature Kevin Dillon and the film revolves around an ex-hacker, who is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man who planted a bomb under his chair at his office.

Sam Asghari bags role in action movie 'Hot Seat'

As per reports by Deadline, Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari has been roped in to play the role of a SWAT sergeant Tobias in the action move Hot Seat. Meanwhile, Mel Gibson will be playing the role of the ex-hacker who is forced to break into high-level banking institutions by an anonymous man(portrayed by Kevin Dillon) and get him off the hot seat. The filming of the movie will go on floors soon and it will be Sam's second appearance on the big screen following his role in Black Monday.

Meanwhile, Britney and Sam announced their engagement earlier this year in September via their respective social media handles. The duo had been dating since 2016.

Britney Spears' conservatorship battle

Britney Spears on September 29, scored a huge win as her father Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship. Jamie had been in control of Britney's personal, medical and financial affairs since 2008. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in Britney's 'best interest' to suspend her father Jamie Spears from the legal arrangement.

Earlier this month, The Toxic hitmaker called out her family via her Instagram handle and wrote, "I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out !!! This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!! I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!! I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is."

