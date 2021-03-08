Britney Spears' Beau Sam Asghari Wants To Have & Raise Kids With His Ladylove; Reports

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari expressed his desire of having and raising children with his lady love during his most recent set of interactions with portals online. While on the topic, he reportedly said that he would, in fact, love to welcome children with the music icon and would certainly not mind taking up the title of a "young dad". This confession on the part of Britney Spears' boyfriend comes shortly after the officials at InsideNova, the publication where the aforementioned information is sourced from, quoted an industry insider sometime ago saying that Asghari, 27, would love to father children with Spears. Britney, who is 39 years of age, and already is a mother to two children, namely Sean, 15 & Jayden, 14. Sam Asghari's current lady love co-parents the two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Previously, Asghari had expressed that Spears will have his unconditional support during the entirety of the infamous #FreeBritney campaign, which is related to the control of Britney Spears' assets, financial or otherwise.

About Britney Spears and Sam Asghari:

The story of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began when the two met each other first time on the sets of their first music video together, titled, "Slumber Party". Asghari, who is a personal trainer by profession, USMagaine reports, had "butterflies" in his stomach ahead of meeting the music icon. That first meeting on the sets of "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 reportedly led to a conversation about Sushi, amongst other topics, that they discussed while they were simultaneously filming "Slumber Party". Their first meet-up reportedly ended with the two exchanging numbers so that a proper first date could be arranged. That very moment is known as the first chapter in the history of the two. Since then, it is believed that the couple has gone from strength to strength.

What is Sam Asghari Up To Right now?

Apart from being a fitness trainer, Asghari has starred in films like the Tyler Hoelchin-starrer Can You Keep A Secret? and Snoop Dogg's Unbelievable!!!. No other details regarding his future projects have been made available as yet. More information regarding Asghari's future endeavours will be shared with the readers as and when made available.

A peek into Sam Asghari's Instagram:

