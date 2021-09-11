Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Deletes Ring Post: 'Account Was Hacked'

Fans of pop-star Britney Spears were surprised after the singer's beau Sam Asghari deleted a picture of a diamond ring posted to his Instagram story. Sam Asghari claimed that his Instagram was hacked. Britney was flooded with congratulatory posts after Sam posted a picture of a diamond ring with the inscription 'lioness', on his Instagram story.

However, the fitness trainer denied the rumours of popping the question to his long-time lady love Britney by saying that 'the account got hacked' and the ring picture was 'photoshopped'. Asghari informed, "The account was hacked and was photoshopped-calm down everyone!”. Various fan accounts and outlets snipped the initial picture of the ring when it was posted on the photo-sharing platform. Many fans were of this perception that Sam had popped the question to Britney because he was spotted looking for engagement rings earlier this month at Cartier in Beverly Hills.

Briteny Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari on his hacked Instagram account

Amid the speculations, a close source told Page Six that the star couple is not engaged yet, but Sam has been talking about popping the question 'more and more lately'. The source also informed to the entertainment portal that Sam wants to spoil Britney with a very special, over-the-top, and meaningful proposal when the time is right. They further shared that Sam dreams of one day becoming a dad too, and Britney has always wanted to have more kids.

Meanwhile, Britney recently emerged victorious after a legal battle with father Jamie Spears over conservatorship. Britney Spears's father on September 7 has filed a petition in a court asking the judge to entirely end his daughter’s conservatorship of 13 years. After a long and tough fight, the move will allow the pop icon unfettered control over her life, her finances, and her health care decisions for the first time in 13 years.

For the unversed, Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues. Jodi Montgomery temporarily took Jamie Spears place for the past two years.

(Image Credits: AP)