Britney Spears 'burst Into Tears' After Winning Conservatorship Battle Against Her Father

Pop-sensation Britney Spears scored a huge victory as her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the main conservator, thus ending the 13-year-long battle. As per reports, the singer was overwhelmed by the courts' decision and burst out in tears after hearing the verdict. On September 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny announced that it was in Britney’s 'best interest' to suspend Jamie, 69, from the definitive legal arrangement that he established in 2008, controlling his daughter’s personal, medical and financial affairs.

Britney Spears emotional response

A source told Page Six, that Britney burst into tears as Judge Brenda Penny announced her decision to suspend Jamie Spears as the main conservatory. The source said, "Britney burst into tears upon hearing the judge’s decision. For the longest time, she had begun to think that she would never see the day that her father’s domineering control over every single aspect of her life would end, but it finally happened."

As per reports, Judge Brenda Penny said "The current situation is untenable," after hearing arguments from both sides. She amde her ruling and said, "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears." The court's ruling came after the singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart appealed the court to 'immediately' suspend Jamie from the role by Wednesday, claiming that the older Spears’ continued involvement made Britney’s life a living 'nightmare.' Rosengart also cited New York Times shocking report alleging that Jamie hired a private security company to record his daughter’s private conversations, including those she had with her attorney and in her bedroom.

While Rosengarts is still working to dissolve the conservatorship completely, the attorney petitioned the court to appoint certified public accountant John Zabel as temporary conservator to Britney’s hefty $60 million estates. Despite opposition from Britney's father's legal team, Judge Penny agreed to Zabel’s appointment on Wednesday. Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as conservator of Britney Spears’ person and has agreed the conservatorship can and should end. The conservatorship was established in 2008 when Britney Spears began to have public mental struggles as hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.

Image: AP