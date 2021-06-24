Britney Spears' Conservatorship Hearing To Sam Asghari's Support To Her: Hollywood Recap

Several events took place in the sphere of Hollywood today. From Britney Spears' conservatorship court hearing to Britney's boyfriend Sam Asghari lends his support to the Free Britney Movement, many events made headlines on June 24, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Britney Spears' conservatorship court hearing

Britney Spears broke her silence over her conservatorship in her latest court hearing and said that her father ‘loved’ the control he had over her ‘100,000%’. She also went on to say that she is ‘traumatised’ and is ‘not’ happy. She also went on to reveal that she is kept under 24*7 security and has her phone, credit card, cash and passport taken away. Britney also went on to reveal that she does not have a ‘privacy door’ for her room. She also told the judge that she wants her life back.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari supports Free Britney Movement

Sam Asghari took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of him wearing a tee-shirt that said ‘Free Britney’. Fans have rushed in to comment on his latest Instagram post and appreciate him for ‘standing by’ the Criminal hitmaker. Many have thanked him as well for supporting her.

Image: Sam Asghari's Instagram

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad has a Superman connection

James Gunn confirmed that in the recent Suicide Squad 2 trailer, Bloodsport has been imprisoned as he shot Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Fans wanted to know if this happens in an alternate universe and to this Gunn clarified and said that the film is definitely a part of the DCEU. He also explained that he does not know which Superman was shot as he does not know the cast of the film.

Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson was granted a default judgment of $52,901.75 in the libel case against Kimberly Alexander. She previously claimed that Tristan is the father of her child. Tristan had sent a notice and desist letter last year to Kimberly against her ‘malicious claims’.

Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange 2

Elizabeth Olsen recently revealed that Doctor Strange 2 which is directed by Sam Raimi has become ‘darker’ than his previous horror films. She also said that Sam played with camera technicalities to incorporate the horror elements in the film as well. She also added that the audience will feel ‘thrill and horror’ throughout the film.

Image: BRITNEY SPEARS’ INSTAGRAM and SAM ASGHARI’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.