Britney Spears' Conservatorship News To 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer; Hollywood Recap

From Britney Spears sharing her thoughts on her conservatorship to the release of the Suicide Squad 2 trailer, many events made headlines on June 23, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Britney Spears' conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears recently revealed that conservatorship is an "oppressive and controlling tool". She also went on to add that it has stopped her from doing a lot of things. Britney also informed the investigators that she wanted to get out of the conservatorship as soon as possible. Britney Spears' conservatorship has been going on since 2008.

New The Suicide Squad trailer out

A new trailer of The Suicide Squad movie was released on June 23. The trailer opened with Belle Reve, the place where supervillains are imprisoned. The next frame showcased Idris Elba’s character Bloodsport and why he was put in prison. Other characters like Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard and Javelin were introduced as well. The film is set to release on August 6, 2021.

Michael B Jordan's rum brand name comes under scanner

Michael B Jordan took to his Instagram stories to post an apology note regarding his rum brand’s name. His rum brand J’Ouvert has been accused of cultural appropriation. In this note, he wrote, “I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on. Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations… We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Image: Michael B Jordan's Instagram

Selena Gomez’s Only Murders In The Building teaser out

The teaser of Selena Gomez’s upcoming Hulu series titled Only Murders In The Building was dropped on June 23. The teaser began with a voiceover asking "How well do you know your neighbours?" It proceeds to show Selena, Steve Martin and Martin Short getting interrogated by the police with regards to murder. Selena also serves as the executive producer of the series.

James Corden supports Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

In his recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, James Corden revealed that the glimpse of the Harry he saw on his own show felt like the real Harry to him. He also voiced his support for the couple’s decision to move to LA. James also went on to say that he cannot imagine any of this to be "easy".

Image: Britney Spears' Instagram and Still from Suicide Squad 2 trailer

