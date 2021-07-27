Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: Singer's Lawyer Files Plea Seeking Removal Of Her Father

American singer-songwriter Britney Spears's new lawyer has filed a fresh petition to remove her father from conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years and replace him with a professional accountant. According to AP, Mathew Rosengart, who was appointed as Britney's attorney earlier this month, requested the Los Angeles Superior court to replace Jamie Spears with CPA Jason Rubin as conservators of Britney's estate.

Britney Spears new attorney files plea to remove father's control

Rosengart said in the filing that before he sought to end the conservatorship, he was first addressing “the most pressing issue facing Ms. Spears which is removing Mr. Spears as conservator of the estate." “Any father who genuinely loves his daughter and has her best interests at heart should willingly step aside in favour of the highly respected professional fiduciary nominated here,” Rosengart said in the documents. Lynne Spears, Britney’s mother, and James’ ex-wife said in a declaration supporting Rosengart’s filing that Britney's father had “microscopic control” over her health care and business decisions in a key period in 2018 and 2019 was especially damaging.“Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody,” Lynne Spears said.



In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart even mentioned several reasons as to why Jamie Spears should not be involved with his daughter's conservatorship and stated that he has "dissipated" Britney's multi-million dollar fortune. He argued that Jamie Spears has "profited handsomely" from the conservatorship, noting his $16,000-per-month compensation from his daughter's estate.



A message sent seeking comment from James Spears and his legal team was not immediately returned. But at a July 14 hearing, his attorney Vivian Thoreen said he would not be stepping down and he has only ever been motivated by his daughter’s best interests. Thoreen said Britney Spears had many inaccurate beliefs, one among them was “her father is responsible for all the bad things that have happened to her.”



Judge Brenda Penny gave Britney Spears permission to hire an attorney of her choice at that hearing, when for the second straight time the singer publicly assailed the conservatorship that has been in place since 2008, breaking into tears as she described the “cruelty” it subjected her to.



After filing the plea, Rosengart spoke to several media outlets and informed them about the latest development.

"Less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspect and remove James P. Spears. It is now a matter of public record, and I announced to Judge Penny this afternoon that we have done so, in less than two weeks," he said. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place in September.

IMAGE: AP

